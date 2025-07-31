On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena faced a lot of criticism on social media after fans believed that a gesture from him helped England save a review during Day 1 of the fifth Test match against India. During the 13th over, Sai Shadharsan was hit on the pads by a delivery from Josh Tongue. The England cricketers promptly appealed for LBW but Dharamsena ruled in India's favour. While his decision was correct, he gestured that the ball hit the inside edge before hitting the pads even before the stipulated 15-second DRS timer ended. England ultimately did not go for the review and social media users were left enraged by the entire incident as they believed that the gesture was not correct.

Why is Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena telling the English bowler that it's a clear edge by showing his fingers?@ICC what's going on ? Clearly he is fixing there because he showed that signal that's why English fielders don't appeal after that and don't go for review… pic.twitter.com/hkqu6UFd2X — MK (@mkr4411) July 31, 2025

Coming to the match, India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul on a green top but did well to reach 72 for two at lunch on day one of the series-deciding fifth Test against England.

What is Kumar Dharmasena doing? Let them take review, wait 15 sec. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IRTB00ipBu — The NightWatchMan (@NightWtachman_8) July 31, 2025

India made four changes to their playing eleven, bringing in a fit-again Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel for Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thalur and the injured Rishabh Pant.

That is very unprofessional from Kumara Dharmasena - why is signalling to the bowler that it is an inside edge? Say not out and let them decide on the DRS. It is not the umpires job to tell the teams. #ENGvsIND — AAD!3(@1_3Aadz) July 31, 2025

England too made four changes but they had announced it on Wednesday with injured captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unavailable for selection.

On the greenest pitch of the series, the ball expectedly did seam around but it was not swinging profusely.

Playing his first game of the series, Gus Atkinson struck in his second over by having Jaiswal (2) trapped in front. The on-field umpire did not give it out but England reviewed successfully with the incoming ball going on to hit the stumps.

The other pacers Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton struggled for control. Tongue conceded 12 runs in his opening over including 10 via two wides on either side of the stumps.

India reached 36 for one in the first hour of play.

Rahul (14 off 40), who has been India's most solid batter over the course of the series, was the second wicket to fall. A short ball from Chris Woakes did not do much but Rahul went for the cut when it was too close to his body, eventually playing on to his stumps.

Number three Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill then batted till lunch which was taken early due to a sudden downpour at The Oval after the sun played hide and seek.

Sai collected two fours down the ground off Tongue and Woakes respectively.

India's leading run getter Gill punched Overton through the cover before using the short arm pull off the pacer for boundaries on either side of the wicket.

(With PTI inputs)