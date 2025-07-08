Senior Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara hilariously trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan after the second Test match at Edgbaston. The Shubman Gill-led side completely outplayed England to level the five-match series 1-1. Vaughan had previously predicted a 3-1 series win for England and even after the loss in the second Test, he took to social media to point out that his prediction was still valid. In response, Pujara expressed his admiration for Vaughan's cricketing insights before adding that he cannot say the same about his predictions. "Must confess I admire your insights in the studio, but can't say the same for your predictions," Pujara said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, Vaughan has lambasted opener Zak Crawley for his inconsistent performances in the ongoing Test series against India, calling him the "luckiest player" to have won so many Test caps despite repeated failures at the highest level.

The 2005 Ashes winning skipper also suggested that Crawley take a leaf out of Indian skipper Shubman Gill's batting play-book and do some course correction. Crawley's only knock of relevance in the ongoing series has been a 65-run effort in the opening Test.

"There have been many players who have frustrated fans – including me – over the years, but he (Crawley) is right up there as the most frustrating I can remember. And in my time watching, playing for and covering England, he is the player luckiest to have won as many caps as he has," Vaughan wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph'.

"He has to count himself fortunate to have played 56 games, whilst scoring just five hundreds, and averaging 31. Among all the openers in history with more than 2,500 runs, he has the lowest average: 30.3."

"He's batted 102 times in Test cricket, and been out in single digits 42 times," the cricketer-turned-commentator didn't mince words while highlighting every statistical detail of the right-handed opener's career.