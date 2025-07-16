India's heartbreaking loss to England in the Lord's Test last week has led to some harsh criticism of the team, ahead of the last two Tests of the series. India failed to chase down a target of 193, collapsing to 170 all out in the final session despite Ravindra Jadeja, alongside tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's best blockathon. However, former India batter Mohammed Kaif has put the blame of the crushing defeat on Siraj and captain Shubman Gill.

Kaif criticised Siraj for asking for a ball change in the first innings, a move that broke India's momentum after Bumrah had picked up three quick wickets. According to Kaif, the move allowed England duo Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse to bail England out of trouble.

"Siraj is always emotional, so I think approving his call and changing the ball [was a mistake]. When the ball got changed, it didn't move," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also questioned Gill for his over the top celebration late on Day 3, following the dismissal of Zak Crawley.

"If Crawley hadn't got out on Day 3, he could've got dismissed on the next day. Was he in good form? He is no Joe Root. It was a loss for us. Gill lost his cool, Siraj joined him and then Reddy celebrated after getting him out. You can show aggression but you need to do that at the right time. They didn't choose the right time," he added.

Kaif also suggested that England captain Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer deliberately targetted Bumrah with a series of bouncers on Day 5, aiming not just to dismiss him but to hurt him in the process.

"Stokes and Archer planned to bowl bouncers against Bumrah. If he doesn't get out, hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him. This stays in the mind of bowlers to injure the main bowler, whom our batters find tough to bat against. This was the plan, which worked later (to get him out)," said Kaif.

India now trail 1-2 in the five-match series with games in Manchester and London (The Oval) to follow.