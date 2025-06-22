Team India endured a disappointing end to their first innings on Day 2, losing their final seven wickets for just 41 runs, going from 430/3 to 471 all out. England made a recovery towards the end of the first session and the start of the second, with pacer Josh Tongue ending up with a four wicket-haul as he cleaned up the Indian lower order. Following his last wicket, that of India's Prasidh Krishna, England captain Ben Stokes made a humorous celebratory gesture, which went viral on the internet. Now, former England pacer Stuart Broad has explained what it means.

Tongue played a pivotal role in orchestrating England's collapse, taking the wickets of centurion Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. Having leaked runs earlier, Tongue ended with figures of 4/86.

After the last wicket, Stokes appeared to make an 'eating' gesture to Tongue, which went viral on social media. Broad explained what it meant.

"Eating rabbit pie. Getting the Tailenders out. Knocking over the lower order," Broad wrote on X.

Eating rabbit pie. Getting the Tailenders out. Knocking over the lower order. https://t.co/BAzQFtQ5CD — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 21, 2025

Stokes also played a crucial role in limiting the damage. The England captain was arguably their best bowler for the entire season, taking four wickets himself. Stokes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur.

India vs England, 1st Test Day 2: As it happened

A century by Ollie Pope and his partnership with Ben Duckett helped England put up a strong reply against India in their first innings, ending the final session of day two of the first Test on a high.

At the end of the second day's play, England were 209/3, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 262 runs.

England kickstarted the final session at 107/1, with Duckett (53*) and Pope (48*) unbeaten.

Ollie Pope reached his half-century in 64 balls, with eight fours, with the help of a first-ball four by Bumrah.

Duckett and Pope tried to assert their dominance over India once again, however, Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch, leaving Duckett's middle-stump pegged back to end a 122-run partnership. Duckett was gone for 62 in 94 balls, with nine fours. England was 126/2.

Bumrah also almost got Pope, but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped him at slips.

Root also survived a review by Mohammed Siraj, and England raced to the 150-run mark in 37.2 overs.

Pope and Root continued to dominate pacers, taking their side closer to the 200-run mark and bringing up their 50-run mark in 81 balls.

England reached the 200-run mark in 45 overs.

Pope reached his ninth Test ton and second against India in 125 balls, with 13 fours.

Root continued his poor record against Bumrah, falling to him for the 10th time, for 28 in 58 balls with two fours, thanks to a catch by Karun Nair. England was 206/3.

Bumrah got Harry Brook dismissed on a no-ball. Brook and Pope made sure England ended the final session without any further damage.