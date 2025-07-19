Former Team India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah should be handled smartly and given the concerns over his fitness, he should be used for periodic 'surgical strikes'. In the recent past, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding Bumrah's workload management and ahead of the Test series against England, the BCCI made it clear that he will not be playing all five matches. In an interview with Indian Express, Desai said that there should be a small team that handles Bumrah's fitness and even advised the BCCI to be 'smart' while handling the star pacer.

"Bumrah is an asset and needs to be handled smartly. A small team needs to handle him, prepare him for surgical strikes a few times a year and be smart around him at other times. I have been with him since 2014, when he was on RTP from his ACL injury, from his Gujarat Ranji Trophy days."

"He is special, a gifted guy who has worked immensely to become one of a kind. To manage guys like him we need a cohesive, collective and collaborative approach with a long-term vision driving the decisions, and ideally with great consistency in personnel around him," he added.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble weighed in on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the remainder of the Test series as the visitors are trailing 1-2 in the ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Speaking on 'Follow The Blues', JioHotstar expert Anil Kumble said, "I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and India end up losing the Test, that's it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests. Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two."

(With IANS inputs)