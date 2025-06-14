England and India will square in a five-match Test series, starting November 20. The iconic rivalry will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, re-named in honour of two of the game's greatest legends-James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. Until now, India and England played for different trophies depending on the host nation. In England, the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was awarded. In India, the series was contested for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a founding figure of Indian cricket administration.



The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was set to be unveiled on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's. However, the unveiling has now been postponed.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the decision to defer the event comes in the wake of the Ahmedbad plane crash.

"Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost)," a very high ranked ECB official told Cricbuzz on Saturday. Both the BCCI and ECB officials are deciding on a flexible new date. "The BCCI are still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy," an ECB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Only one person survived the horrific accident on Thursday afternoon when London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers including crew members, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.

A minute's silence was also observed at Lord's before the play got underway on the third day of the WTC final.

On Saturday, South Africa defeated Australia by five runs in the final to lift the ICC WTC title.

It was South Africa's first ICC title triumph since the 1998 KnockOut Trophy (now known as Champions Trophy).

