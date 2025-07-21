India captain Shubman Gill will be eyeing a 19-year-old record when the fourth Test against England gets underway in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. Gill has scored 607 runs in three matches so far, including 430 runs alone in the second Test in Birmingham which India won by 336 runs. So far, Gill averages 101.16 with the highest score of 269 in the first innings at Edgbaston. He now needs just 25 runs to smash the all-time record for the most number of runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series in England.

Currently, the record is held by former Pakistan batter Mohammed Yousuf, who scored 631 runs in four matches at an average of 90.14, including the highest score of 202, during Pakistan's 2006 tour of England.

Most runs in a Test series in England (Asian batters)

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) - 631 runs from 4 matches, 2006

Shubman Gill (India) - 607 runs from 3 matches, 2025

Rahul Dravid (India) - 602 runs from 4 matches, 2002

Virat Kohli (India) - 593 runs from 5 matches, 2018

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 542 runs from 4 matches, 1979

Saleem Malik (Pakistan) - 488 runs from 5 matches, 1992

Gill copped plenty of criticism after India lost the Lord's Test last week, having failed to inspire his team.

India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs, despite a fighting effort by the tailenders and Ravindra Jadeja while chasing 193.

Team India will be aiming to breach another fortress and secure their first-ever win at Old Trafford.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.