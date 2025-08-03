England opener Ben Duckett and Indian pacer Akash Deep got involved in some friendly banter on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, during which the Indian seamer ended up getting the better of the Englishman by taking his wicket. During the first session on the day, Duckett tried getting under Akash Deep's skin, saying, "You cannot get me out in here." In response, while Akash did not say anything, Duckett hit him with a reversed ramp shot to the delight of the English crowd. The next few deliveries by Akash saw Duckett struggling, and the seamer eventually got him caught behind for 43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

During the celebration, Akash pumped his fist in front of Duckett, then wrapped his hand around his shoulder, smiling and exchanging a few words with the opener. The video of this entire exchange went viral.

Interestingly, Akash was once again seen putting his hand around the shoulder of Duckett on Day 3, and this time, everything seemed good. It happened when Akash was out there as a batter and Duckett was fielding for England.

This series has been filled with such instances where both teams have tried getting under each other's skin and sledged. Be it Shubman Gill's outburst against Zak Crawley-Duckett at Lord's in response to their time wasting, or skipper Ben Stokes' and England team's frustration at Manchester after Team India refused an early draw in favour of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar centuries, and the heated argument between Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, there have been plenty of instances where both teams have had outbursts of high emotion.

Talking about The Oval Test, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and invited India to bat first. The hosts bowled out India for 224 before posting 247, thus taking a first-innings lead of 23 runs.

The Shubman Gill-led side bounced back brilliantly in its second innings and put up a promising batting show.

(With ANI Inputs)