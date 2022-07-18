Following his side's five-wicket win over England in the final ODI, skipper Rohit Sharma became the third captain to win an ODI series in England. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125* and his 133-run partnership with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya helped India chase down 260 in the final ODI of the three-match series at Manchester and win the series 2-1. England were bundled out for 259 thanks to some brilliant spells from the likes of Hardik Pandya (4/24) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/60).

Jos Buttler (60), Jason Roy (41) and Moeen Ali (34) played some crucial knocks for the hosts.

Chasing 260, Reece Topley destroyed India's top order and had them at 72/4, but then Pandya-Pant stitched a match-winning stand of 133 runs.

Besides Rohit, MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin are the other two Indian captains to win an ODI series in England.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India won a five-match ODI series against England in their own backyard by 3-1.

In 1990, under Azharuddin's captaincy, India won a two-match ODI series in England by a margin of 2-0.

This time around, India had won the first match by 10 wickets, after bowling England out for 110.

In the second ODI, England came back strong and registered a 100-run win.

Pant's century and Hardik's all-round contributions then helped India nick the decider.

This 2021-2022 tour of England was extremely successful for India. They drew the Test series 2-2 and won both T20I and ODI series 2-1. They did not let England win a series in any format and that too at their own home.