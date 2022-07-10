Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was all praise for Team India after their T20I series win over England on Saturday. Having already won the first T20I by a handsome margin of 50 runs, India registered their fourth consecutive T20I series win against England, after beating the hosts by 49 runs in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Taking to Twitter, Afridi lauded Team India's performance in the second T20I, saying that the Rohit Sharma-led side is one of the contenders to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia," Afridi wrote while retweeting ICC's post.

India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia https://t.co/5vqgnBYfIX — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 9, 2022

After being put into bat, India recovered from a top and middle-order collapse to post 170 for eight in 20 overs.

India were reeling at 89 for five before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 46 off 29 balls helped them reach a challenging total.

For England, Chris Jordan took four wickets while debutant Richard Gleeson bagged three wickets.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of England's batting line-up, taking three and two wickets each, respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal also scalped two dismissals while Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel took one a wicket each as England were bolwed out for a paltry total of 121, with three overs to spare.

Both teams will now face off in the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, which will be followed by three ODIs.