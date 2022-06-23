The Indians were off to a shaky start in their four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire on Thursday. After the visitors opted to bat, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started cautiously. The ball was moving quite a bit in the first session in Leicester. Gil, however, then batted positively as he hit four boundaries to go past 20-run mark quickly. However, the tall Indian youngster nicked one off 26-year-old fast bowler Will Davis and was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Watch: Shubman Gill Is The First Batter To Fall

The warm-up fixture will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to acclimatise themselves in the new condition.

Star Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have been added to the rival Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) squad. They will play under county captain Sam Evans.

"India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans," the England club said in a statement.

“LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness).

“The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.”

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.