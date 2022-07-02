England pacer Stuart Broad on Saturday bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket as he gave away 35 runs in the ongoing match against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. 29 runs came from the bat from the bat of India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah while the rest were extras. As a result, Broad broke the record of South Africa spinner Robin Peterson as he ended up giving away 28 runs against West Indies in 2003.

As Broad bowled the most expensive over, Peterson reacted on Twitter, saying he is sad to lose his record.

"Sad to lose my record today, oh well, records are made to be broken, I guess. Onto the next one," tweeted Peterson.

Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

Broad conceded 4, 5 wides, 6 (no-ball), 4, 4, 4, 6 and 1 in the 84th over and as a result, he gave away 35 runs. It is important to note that Stuart Broad has the most expensive over in T20Is as well as he was smashed for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

India were bowled out for 416 in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries for India while James Anderson took five wickets for England. Pant scored 146 while Jadeja scored 104 for Team India. Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Alex Lees cheaply and at lunch on Day 2, England's score read 16/1.

In the ongoing Test, England had won the toss and Ben Stokes opted to bowl. India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1.