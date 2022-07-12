After the conclusion of the T20I series, England and India will begin their three-match ODI series on Tuesday at The Oval in London. India won the T20I series 2-1 and will now look to continue their momentum in the ODI series. England, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the return of the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to the team. This will be Jos Buttler's first series as full time England captain in limited overs. While teams have been focused on the 2022 T20 World Cup that begins in October, this series will be of high priority to both England and India, with the 50-over World Cup coming up next year. While India will be hosts for the seminal event, England are defending champions.

When will the India vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, July 12.

Where will the India vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be played at The Oval, London.

What time will the India vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be starting at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 1st ODI match?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st ODI match?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)