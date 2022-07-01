India were in trouble on Day 1 of the ongoing 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, having lost Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli in quick succession after the start of the second session. Rishabh Pant, however, hit a counter-attacking half-century to rescue the team from 98/5, with the help of a good partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. During the knock, he took the attack to Jack Leach, who he loves to bat against, hitting him for two consecutive boundaries before coming down the track to hit him for a huge six down the ground.

Pant went on to hit his half-century off just 51 deliveries on the stroke of Tea.

He had hit six boundaries and a six at Tea, with India at 174/5. Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 32, while Pant was on 53.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Shubman Gill got off to a brisk start for India, but fell for 17 to James Anderson.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari looked to put on a stubborn partnership, but Anderson got Pujara out with a peach of a delivery for 13.

Rain then interrupted play leading to early Lunch being called.

After a delayed resumption, Matthew Potts had India reeling, with the wickets of Vihari and Virat Kohli off consecutive overs.

Shreyas Iyer looked to counter-attack, but Anderson made him his third victim of the day as he strangled him down leg.

Pant and Jadeja then steadied India with a partnership that crossed the 50-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah is captaining India in the match, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out with COVID-19 and vice-captain KL Rahul out with injury.

Virat Kohli-led India had taken a 2-1 lead in the series last year before the fifth Test was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.