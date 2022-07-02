Rishabh Pant, with his blitzkrieg knock in the ongoing 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, broke a record by former India captain MS Dhoni that stood for 17 long years. Pant, who reached his fifth century in the longest format in just 89 deliveries, hit the fastest Test ton by an Indian wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni held the record with his 93-ball century against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2005. Pant went on to score 146 off just 111 deliveries. His knock was studded with 19 boundaries and four sixes.

His 89-ball century was also the fastest in Tests at Edgbaston, beating a record held by Kevin Pietersen.

It was the 24-year-old's second Test century in England and the third overall, with one coming in Ahmedabad.

Pant now has four overseas Test tons.

Rishabh Pant also became the youngest wicketkeeper to cross the 2,000-run mark in Tests.

His swashbuckling innings helped rescue India from 98/5 to 338/7 at Stumps on Day 1 of the rescheduled 5th Test.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 222-run partnership, India's highest 6th-wicket stand against England in Tests.

Pant dominated the partnership, scoring 133 of the 222 runs.

Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 83, having hit 10 fours.

James Anderson and Matthew Potts ran through the Indian top order after Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field.

While Anderson got rid of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer, Potts got the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari.

Promoted

After Pant fell to Joe Root, India also lost Shardul Thakur to Ben Stokes.

Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, however, saw India through to the end of play without the loss of any more wickets.