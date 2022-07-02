As the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared highlights of Day 1 of the ongoing 5th Test between England and India, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was not best pleased with the headline. "Joe Root Dismisses Dominant Pant," ECB had headlined the video. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Karthik said the headline could be "much better and apt". "After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this," Karthik tweeted, tagging ECB.

"That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day (sic)," Karthik tweeted.

After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket



That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T51tBycL6W — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 2, 2022

The first day of the Test saw England bowlers start strong, with James Anderson and Matthew Potts leaving India reeling at 98/5.

But then Rishabh Pant's enthralling innings saw India stage a remarkable fightback.

Pant smashed 146 off 111 in a destructive display of batting, which saw him hit 19 boundaries and four sixes.

He was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who finished the day unbeaten on 83. The two put on a 222-run partnership, that saw them reach 338/7 at Stumps.

Dinesh Karthik is not part of India's Test squad, but has made a comeback to the T20I side after a stellar IPL campaign.

Promoted

Karthik has since impressed for India playing the finisher's role.

He has been picked for the three T20Is against England that will follow the Test match.