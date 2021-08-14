Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Cricket Updates: Joe Root Key For England, India Eye Early Wickets On Day 3
England vs India Live Cricket Updates: Indian bowlers will eyeing to pick up early wickets on Day 3 of the second Test match at Lord's
ENG vs IND Live Score: India picked up three wickets on Day 2 of the Lord's Test match.© Twitter
Indian bowlers will aiming to find their line and length early on Day 3 as the visitors look to make early inroads in the England batting lineup. England had finished Day 2 at 119 for three, trailing India by 245 runs. Joe Root was unbeaten on 48 and will be key for the hosts as they look to reduce the first innings deficit. The England captain was joined by Jonny Bairstow in the middle, who was not out on six at Stumps on Day 2. On Friday, India were bowled out for 364 as James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Anderson finished with figures of five for 62. For India, KL Rahul top-scored with a knock of 129 and he was well supported by Rohit Sharma who made 83. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Of England vs India 2nd Test, Day 3 From Lord's, London
2nd Test, Pataudi Trophy, 2021, Aug 12, 2021
Day 2 | Stumps
ENG
119/3 (45.0)
IND
364
Lord's, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.64
Batsman
Joe Root
48* (75)
Jonny Bairstow
6 (17)
Bowler
Mohammed Shami
22/1 (8)
Mohammed Siraj
34/2 (13)
- 14:54 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and England. After being bowled out for 364, the visitors managed to take three wickets before the close of play on Friday to keep England in check. Captain Joe Root will be key for the hosts as they look to reduce the first innings deficit.
