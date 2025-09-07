ZIM vs SL Live Streaming 3rd T20I Live Telecast: With the series on the line, both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will come up against each other in the third and final T20I. Sri Lanka kick-started the series with a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe, while the latter team bounced back in style to register a five-wicket victory and take the three-match affair to a decider. It was an inspiring show by Zimbabwe in the second T20I as the side bowled out Sri Lanka for a mere 80 runs and then chased down the total in 14.2 overs.

It was a match to forget for Sri Lanka on September 6 as the side crashed to its second-lowest T20I total. Bowled out for just 80 inside 17.4 overs, Sri Lanka never managed to recover from an early collapse triggered by Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, before Sikandar Raza stamped his authority with a spell that sealed the visitors' fate.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match match will be played on Sunday, September 7.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)