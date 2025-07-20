Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series: Still in search of their first victory in the T20I Tri-Series, Zimbabwe face South Africa once again. The sides came up against each other in the series opener where the Proteas registered a five-wicket victory. After Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza's 54 not out off 38 deliveries saw the hosts put up 141 for 6, Dewald Brevis' 41 off 17, alongside Rubin Hermann's 46, set up the comfortable run chase for the Proteas and won the game with 25 deliveries to spare.

Zimbabwe rattled South Africa's top-order in their previous meeting and they will aim for a similar show this time around. However, South Africa too will be eager to correct their mistakes from the Zimbabwe and the following New Zealand game and register a win here.

After beating Zimbabwe in the series opener, South Africa suffered a 21-run loss to New Zealand. The Blackcaps are the only unbeaten team in the Tri-Series.

When will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match will be held on Sunday, July 20.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match be held?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match start?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, T20I Tri-Series match will live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)