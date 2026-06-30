Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets and captain Richard Ngarava three for Zimbabwe as they bowled Bangladesh out for 185 on Tuesday to win a one-off Test in Harare. The tourists had fared even in worse in their first innings, making a meagre 140. An Innocent Kaia century steered Zimbabwe to 410 in reply. Zimbabwe won the match by an innings and 85 runs, their biggest victory in the format, to achieve a second victory in their last three Tests against the south Asians. Player of the match Kaia said: "This victory is a reward for hard work, with a strong emphasis on fitness. "It was a tough wicket to play on. Credit to the Bangladesh bowlers as I think they did well. But it was my game."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said: "In the first innings, we did not bat properly. That cost us the match. Our bowling was also not good enough.

"We came to Zimbabwe having played some good cricket in a recent series win over Pakistan. But we did not adapt to different conditions here."

Bangladesh, 40-1 overnight and 230 runs behind, were no match for the Zimbabwe bowlers on the third day with only Mushfiqur Rahim (34) and Shanto (30) offering sustained resistance.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (22) was the first Bangladeshi to fall on Tuesday, caught at gully by Brian Bennett off a Muzarabani delivery.

The dismissal of Mominul Haque soon after left the visitors on 48-3 before Rahim and Shanto added 61 runs in the only fruitful Bangladesh partnership.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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