Zaheer Khan Turns 40: Birthday Wishes Pour In For India's Finest Pacer

Updated: 07 October 2018 12:28 IST

Zaheer played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for India and he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2013.

Zaheer Khan was one of the finest bowlers for India © AFP

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan turned 40 on Sunday and several past and present Indian cricketers including VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra wished the left-arm pacer on Twitter. Zaheer Khan was key weapon in India's bowling arsenal as his swing bowling instilled fears into opposition batsmen. Harbhajan Singh called Zaheer Khan a "top man" while former India batsman VVS Laxman called the left-armer a match-winner for his fiery bowling spells for India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was posted a short video recalling his brilliant spell against Sri Lanka.

Zaheer was unbelievably good in his 15-year long career in both the ODI and Test formats. He made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2000 during the Knock-Out Cup and continued to play till 2012, taking 282 wickets from 200 matches, His best figures in ODI is 5/42 that he picked against Sri Lanka. He has eleven five-wicket hauls in Tests and one ten-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2010.

He played his first Test in 2000 and went onto play 92 Test matches accumulating 311 wickets with best bowling figures in an innings being seven for 87.

In ODIs, Zaheer still remains the fourth highest wicket taker for India after Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar. In Tests, the list somehow remains the same as Zaheer ranks fourth after Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

Zaheer's expertise with the ball made him indispensable to the Indian side. He played a major role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph with 21 wickets in the tournament.

Zaheer married Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge in November last year.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Zaheer Khan VVS Laxman Cricket
Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan celebrated his birthday on Sunday
  • He was one of the finest pacers India had ever produced
  • He played his first Test in 2000 and went onto play 92 Test matches
India vs England: India
