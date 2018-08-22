Eid al-Adha 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza Extend Greetings On Auspicious Day

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday extended his greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Tendulkar posted a beautiful message on his official Twitter account wishing everyone in India and around the world. "Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you," he wrote .

Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you. pic.twitter.com/psv3KQJEgj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2018

India's tennis star Sania Mirza also posted a message on her Twitter account. Her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik also took to Twitter wishing everyone and made a special mention for those affected in the Kerala floods. "Eid Mubarak dosto. My thoughts and prayers are with the people effected by the #KeralaFloods. May Allah make their rehab easy and May we be able to have a smile like this girl in our bad days iA", Shoaib wrote.

Eid -Ul Adha Mubarak to everyone celebrating today .. peace ,love and happiness — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak dosto. My thoughts and prayers are with the people effected by the #KeralaFloods. May Allah make their rehab easy and May we be able to have a smile like this girl in our bad days iA pic.twitter.com/ifAP5qlCmn — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) August 22, 2018

India cricketer Mohammad Shami, who is currently in England for the Test series, posted his wishes on his official Twitter account. "Eid-Ul-Azhaa-Mubarak!! May Allah always lead you towards the path of honesty and prosperity and bless you with the happiness of heaven and above. #EidAlAdha #EidulAzha", he wrote.

Eid-Ul-Azhaa-Mubarak!!

May Allah always lead you towards the path of honesty and prosperity and bless you with the happiness of heaven and above. #EidAlAdha #EidulAzha pic.twitter.com/tGeUeFly9y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 22, 2018

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Zaheer Khan also extended their wishes along with footballer Mesut Ozil.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating...wishing you a lot of love and peace — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

Wishing you and your families a blessed EID-UL-ADHA ! May the blessings of almighty keep your heart and home happy and joyous . pic.twitter.com/3TMwtIm28g — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) August 22, 2018

Also known as Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha, Bakra Eid is a significant festival celebrated by followers of Islam. Bakra Eid is one of the two Eids which are celebrated by Muslims in a year. As part of the celebration, devotees offer prayers at the mosque after sunrise.