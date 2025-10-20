Former India pacer Zaheer Khan decoded the dismissal of Virat Kohli in the side's first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Virat's return to international cricket did not go as expected, as he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck. While fans hoped for a well-calculated, dominant performance against Australia, an opposition he has thrived against, the reality they lived out was a forgettable one. Australians deprived Virat of some easy singles by setting tight fielding, and Mitchell Starc was bowling well.

An attempt to get off the mark with a flashy drive on an outside off-stump delivery turned out to be the end of Virat's stay at Perth, as a fantastic diving catch from Cooper Connolly sent fans in shock who had waited for months to catch a glimpse of the legend score some runs.

Zaheer pointed out that bowlers nowadays are keen to bowling Kohli outside off-stump. For the wicket in the first India vs Australia ODI, he credit the bowlers of the opponent team for their planning and its execution.

"These technical things are always there. As a bowling group, you will be focusing on those areas. You've seen with Virat, once he's in, he strong on the on side, he's good through the covers and the length is something which is always going to be crucial for him. But line is also that one factor. Lot of the bowlers now are aiming to be very away from him," said Zaheer on Cricbuzz.

"Doesn't have to be predictable, but you kind of work your way around. You keep building that pressure and then throw one really wide outside off for him to be tempted to play that shot. He's been finding a way of scoring runs in spite of that. It's just a phase, but the credit has to be given to the bowlers to be disciplined enough to be exploiting those areas," he added.

It was a poor start for India in the tour of Australia as the visitors lost the first game by 7 wickets (DLS method). India posted 136 for 9 in the rain-curtailed match and Australia chased down the revised target quite easily.

(With ANI Inputs)