Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Marriage: Wishes Pour In From Teammates And Well-Wishers

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, and 'Chak De! India' actress Sagarika Ghatge got married on Thursday in a private wedding ceremony. Soon after the ceremony, pictures of the duo surfaced on the social media. In the photos, Sagarika is seen wearing a beautiful maroon traditional saree with an elaborate necklace while Zaheer is sporting a kurta. With the marriage date preponed to November 23, the reception will reportedly be held on November 27 in Mumbai. In April this year, Zaheer had announced his engagement to Sagarika on Twitter.

As Zaheer got married, former and current Indian cricketers and others took to Twitter to congratulate the former fast bowler on his big day.

Congratulations @ImZaheer for a new life ..wish lots of happiness to both .. pic.twitter.com/AZd7vfsxs4 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2017

And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/ExWVqtcWl5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017

Delighted for @ImZaheer and Sagarika Ghatge as they begin a lovely journey together. May life be kind to you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 23, 2017

Congratulations to our Captain @ImZaheer & @sagarikavghatge who tied the knot today. We wish you both a great marriage and beautiful future ahead. pic.twitter.com/FdFyz6JB7W — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 23, 2017

My warm wishes to @ImZaheer and #SagarikaGhatge. I wish both of them a happy married life ahead. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 23, 2017

Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

According to reports, Zaheer's close cricketer friends like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar attended the ceremony.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

Apart from Zaheer, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be getting married to his fiancee Nupur Nagar in a close and intimate ceremony in Meerut.

In view of his wedding, Bhuvneshwar was released from the Indian Test side that will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, starting November 24. Bhuvneshwar played an important role for the hosts as he picked up eight wickets in the first Test.