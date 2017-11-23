 
Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Marriage: Wishes Pour In From Teammates And Well-Wishers

Updated: 23 November 2017 17:27 IST

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married in a private ceremony on Thursday.

Zaheer Khana and Sagarika Ghatge got married in a private cermony. © Instagram

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, and 'Chak De! India' actress Sagarika Ghatge got married on Thursday in a private wedding ceremony. Soon after the ceremony, pictures of the duo surfaced on the social media. In the photos, Sagarika is seen wearing a beautiful maroon traditional saree with an elaborate necklace while Zaheer is sporting a kurta. With the marriage date preponed to November 23, the reception will reportedly be held on November 27 in Mumbai. In April this year, Zaheer had announced his engagement to Sagarika on Twitter.

As Zaheer got married, former and current Indian cricketers and others took to Twitter to congratulate the former fast bowler on his big day.

Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

According to reports, Zaheer's close cricketer friends like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar attended the ceremony.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

Apart from Zaheer, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be getting married to his fiancee Nupur Nagar in a close and intimate ceremony in Meerut.

In view of his wedding, Bhuvneshwar was released from the Indian Test side that will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, starting November 24. Bhuvneshwar played an important role for the hosts as he picked up eight wickets in the first Test.

Topics : India Zaheer Khan Sourav Ganguly Rohit Gurunath Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married in a private wedding ceremony
  • Sagarika wore a beautiful maroon traditional saree for the ceremony
  • Former and current Indian cricketers wished Zaheer on his big day
