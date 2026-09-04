Yuzvendra Chahal caused mayhem in a County Championship match, returning with a four-wicket haul in the match between Northamptonshire and Durham. Playing for Northamptonshire against Durham, the leg-spinner ensured that his side took a 20-run lead. Chahal's scalps included Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Kasey Aldridge and Matthew Potts. Chahal, along with several other Indians like Kuldeep Yadav, Aqib Nabi and Rahul Chahar, is currently in action in the County Championship. The way Chahal bamboozled Stokes went viral.

It was an absolute ripper that took a sharp turn from the outside to dislodge Stokes' stumps.

That is sensational pic.twitter.com/ChwDk7JfLR — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 3, 2026

Recently, in a list picked by India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, Chahal was ranked fourth among the five best Indian bowlers. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the list, while star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah missed out.

The left-arm fast bowler revealed his rankings on Krishnank Atrey's YouTube channel and explained the reason behind picking Bhuvneshwar as his top choice. Arshdeep said that personal bias was the main reason behind his selection, and he went on to praise Bhuvneshwar's ability to control the new ball.

"Bhuvi bhai is at the top because he is my personal favourite as well. I really like him, so I'm a little biased. I'll rate all the fast bowlers first," Arshdeep said.

"At number two, I'd go with Shami bhai because, as you know, he can seam the ball on any wicket. His bowling is excellent, and he presents the seam perfectly," he added.

Those were the only two pacers in the list, as he placed Kuldeep Yadav in the third spot and Yuzvendra Chahal in fourth.

"Third would be Kuldeep Yadav because he has a very rare skill set, a left-arm chinaman. Then there's Yuzi bhai, as we are teammates in the Punjab team, and his record is also excellent. He has taken so many wickets," Arshdeep said.

He finally named R Ashwin in the fifth spot. Arshdeep jokingly apologised to the former India spinner for placing him at the bottom of the list and said that he would personally apologise to him when they met or send him a message conveying his apology.

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