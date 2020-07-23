Yuzvendra Chahal is celebrating his 30th birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in on social media from all parts of the world for the Indian spinner. Chahal's "partner in crime" Kuldeep Yadav was the first among cricketers who took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to the leg-spinner. "Happy birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal. Wishing you health, happiness, great success and many more wickets," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Many cricketers wished Chahal on his special day but it was Yuvraj Singh's birthday greetings that stole the show on social media.

"Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. Chuha special wishes for you to gain some weight keep entertaining with your funny videos & comments! Wishing you a successful year ahead, Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Yuzi Boy @yuzi_chahal, You are one talent force! Wishing you many more wickets & a fantastic year ahead, Keep going," Suresh Raina wished Chahal.

Chahal is the first Indian men's cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in a Twenty20 International (T20I). He achieved the feat in 2017 against England.

The leg-spinner is also only the second bowler in the history of the game who has taken six wickets in a T20I as well in the One-Day International format.

Chahal, who also happens to be the fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I wickets, played his first international game against Zimbabwe in 2016.

The leg-spinner has played 42 matches in the shortest format of the game and has represented the country in 52 ODIs.