The role of Yuvraj Singh in Abhishek Sharma's career is no secret and the latter's father has revealed that his son is "scared" of the legendary India all-rounder. Since Yuvraj took him under his wing, Abhishek's game has gone a notch up, allowing the southpaw to break into the Indian T20I team. Since making his debut last year, the 25-year-old has been the most prolific batter on the T20I circuit, scoring over 1000 runs in 30 matches. Currently at the top of the T20I batting summit, Abhishek's father attributed his success to the rigorous training and Yuvraj's mentorship.

Speaking on Abhishek's bond with Yuvraj, Rajkumar Sharma called it "tough love".

"Even now, when he (Yuvraj) thinks Abhishek has made a mistake, he will pick up the phone and call and scold him," Rajkumar told The Indian Express.

"And Abhishek is scared of him too," he added.

Rajkumar also revealed that Abhishek has been taking golf lessons from Yuvraj, as well as West Indies great Brian Lara, and how it has helped him improve his bat swing.

"It has improved his bat swing, made it cleaner," he said.

Abhishek has been sensational for India this year, with 756 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 47.25, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 135.

Abhishek's devotion to batting, according to his father Rajkumar, has been relentless.

"He has done everything he can to constantly improve as a player. His days started at 4am, from gym and exercise to running and swimming. These are things about him that people don't see. He is constantly playing cricket; if not for India or in IPL, then for Punjab or in their camps. If not there, he wants to play club cricket or play in office tournaments (for his employer, Indian Oil). He just wants to keep improving," he recalled.

