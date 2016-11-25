 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech's Wedding May Have PM Narendra Modi's Presence

Updated: 25 November 2016 11:17 IST

Yuvraj Singh will marry fiancee and actor Hazel Keech at the end of this month. The duo got engaged earlier in 2016.

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech's Wedding May Have PM Narendra Modi's Presence
Yuvraj Singh is due to get married to actress Hazel Keech later this month. ©

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is all set to marry fiancee and actress Hazel Keech, on Thursday reached the Parliament to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries for his wedding.

Yuvraj, who is scheduled to tie the knot at the end of this month, has planned a grand ceremony and people from Bollywood, sports and politics are expected to be the part of his wedding.

The wedding ceremony is expected to take place on November 30 in Chandigarh, while the reception will take place in New Delhi on December 7, according to reports.

India's 2011 World Cup hero showed up with his mother Shabnam and was seen with the wedding cards and a box of sweets.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj and Hazel got engaged in Bali, Indonesia.

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech in Bali. The couple got engaged in the Indonesian city in 2015.
Photo Credit: Twitter

The 34-year-old, who last played for India in the ICC World Twenty20, is playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and has been in superb form. The left-handed batsman recently scored a career-best 260 against Baroda.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, 293 One-Day Internationals and 55 Twenty-20 Internationals in his career till date.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's teammate and friend Harbhajan Singh earlier declared his plans for the left-handed batsman's wedding.

 

Topics : Cricket Yuvraj Singh India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh will marry fiancee Hazel Keech later this month
  • Hazel Keech is an actress and model
  • They got engaged in Bali earlier this year
Related Articles
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.