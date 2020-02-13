 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Please Be Professional": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Sourav Ganguly On Throwback Photo With Watermark

Updated: 13 February 2020 17:28 IST

Sourav Ganguly is active on social media and often shares photos from his playing days or with his former teammates.

"Please Be Professional": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Sourav Ganguly On Throwback Photo With Watermark
Sourav Ganguly may be BCCI president, but it didn't stop Yuvraj Singh from having some fun at his expense © AFP

Sourav Ganguly may be busy with his responsibilities as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCI), but he makes sure to stay active on social media, often sharing photos from his playing days or with his former teammates. The former India captain took to Instagram on Thursday to post an image from his Test debut at Lord's in 1996, captioned "fanatastic memories". Ganguly had famously scored a century at the hallowed ground on debut. In the picture, Ganguly can be seen celebrating his century, with a young Rahul Dravid behind him in the background.

Fanatastic memories ...

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

But one can also see the watermark on the picture and his former teammate Yuvraj Singh wasted no time in pointing it out and trolling him.

"Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic)," he commented on the picture.

qa6s9ul8

Yuvraj Singh left fans in splits with his comment on Sourav Ganguly's picture.
Photo Credit: Instagram

The comment left users in splits.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar also commented on Ganguly's photo.

"This reminds us of his great knock. Is there any other instance of Dada at Lords that one can think of?" he asked.

The question prompted answers that involved Yuvraj Singh as well, of course, as most fans commented in reference to the famous 2002 NatWest series final against England.

Chasing 325, Ganguly had scored a half-century to give India a solid start before the batting order saw a collapse of sorts. Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif then stitched together a brilliant partnership to rescue the team. India ended up winning the thriller, triggering passionate celebrations on the Lord's balcony. Ganguly took off his jersey and swung it over his head in joy, creating an image that will forever be etched in cricketing history.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Discuss 4-Nation Series With ECB: Report
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Discuss 4-Nation Series With ECB: Report
Indian Olympic Association Invites Sourav Ganguly To Be Goodwill Ambassador For Tokyo Games
Indian Olympic Association Invites Sourav Ganguly To Be Goodwill Ambassador For Tokyo Games
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
IPL To Introduce Concussion Substitutes, Will Have 5 Double-Headers
IPL To Introduce Concussion Substitutes, Will Have 5 Double-Headers
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.