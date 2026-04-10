From being a wonderkid in the IPL to being placed among the pace greats, Jasprit Bumrah has come a long way. There was a time when there was apprehension over whether Bumrah would be suitable for all formats. That, however, is a thing of the past. Bumrah is now an essential pick in all three formats. Yuvraj Singh, who is now a mentor to young India cricketers like Abhishek Sharma, has not-so-fond memories of facing Bumrah in the nets.

"When I was trying to make a comeback to the Indian team after battling cancer, I was trying to get back into cricket, and Bumrah was about 16 years old and bowling at rapid pace in the nets. I was like, 'I want this kid out of the nets' and 'stop bowling to me'. I was like, 'Kid, stop! Whoever you are.' Because I was just trying to make a comeback from cancer and was trying to get into my zone. And this guy was just bowling lethal," Yuvraj told former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Overlap Cricket.

"Bumrah came and told me this story later on - that I asked him to stop bowling to me. And I was like, 'Yeah, because you were bowling too quick.'"

"He definitely had a longer run-up. I don't think he had so much skill back then, but he was quick - extremely quick. With his action, he's got this deceptive bounce. He just keeps getting into your ribs all the time. You don't like that!" he added.

Bumrah is currently playing in IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians. Yuvraj Singh has taken on a mentorship role for players like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

In the same podcast, Yuvraj also spoke about his favourite batting partner.

This is how the rapid-fire round went:

Interviewer: Quickfire questions to finish. What's your favourite format to watch and play?

Yuvraj: Test cricket. Always.

Interviewer: Teammate to bat with to save your life?

Yuvraj: Probably Tendulkar.

Interviewer: Favourite film?

Yuvraj: Ford v Ferrari.

Interviewer: Favourite actor?

Yuvraj: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan.

Interviewer: Favourite country to play in?

Yuvraj: England and New Zealand.

Interviewer: Favourite sport outside cricket?

Yuvraj: Golf now.

Interviewer: Favourite Manchester United player?

Yuvraj: Past: Van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo. Now: Bruno Fernandes.

Interviewer: Favourite batting partner?

Yuvraj: MS Dhoni.

Interviewer: Favourite bowler to face?

Yuvraj: I'm not going to say that... I probably fancy my own bowling! Or Samit Patel.

Interviewer: Who's going to win the football World Cup?

Yuvraj: Definitely not you guys! My in-laws are from England, so I want England to win. But you guys - every time you get to the semi-finals... you won in '66. When was the next time? I want them to win because I watch the Premier League. Tell me why you guys don't win?

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