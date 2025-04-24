On the occasion of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday on Thursday, former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to pay heartfelt wishes to the 'Master Blaster', whose contribution to Indian cricket remains unparalleled. Yuvraj Singh, known for his flair both on and off the field, shared an emotional video capturing cherished memories with Tendulkar. Accompanying the visuals was a deeply moving caption reflecting on his admiration for the cricket icon.

"He was my childhood hero before he even knew my name. And then one day, I walked into a dressing room and saw him there. The Master himself. But what stayed with me wasn't just his greatness. It was his grace. For all the centuries, the cheers, the weight of a billion hopes, he carried it all with the gentlest humility, Happy Birthday, Master. You didn't just play the game. You taught us how to carry ourselves through it. Loads of love always."

Another left-handed stalwart of Indian cricket, Shikhar Dhawan, also took a moment to celebrate Tendulkar's legacy. Posting a message on his Instagram story, Dhawan wrote, "Happy Birthday, @sachintendulkar pajhi! Your journey continues to inspire millions. Wishing you endless joy and good health always!"

Tendulkar, who remains an enduring figure in the cricketing world even after his retirement, continues to inspire generations of cricketers with his achievements, humility, and approach to the game.

Tendulkar is a name recognised in households not only in India but across all major cricketing nations. It would not be wrong to say that the sport owes a lot to the 'Master Blaster' for its sheer popularity, competitiveness and money power.

Many of the world's current great batters and leaders, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, etc, owe their strokeplay, passion for the game and match-winning abilities to the master himself.

