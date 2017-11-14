 
Yuvraj Singh Shares Video Of Most Bizarre Dismissal In Cricket, Statistician Explains The Reason

Updated: 14 November 2017 16:13 IST

In the video, the batsman is seen leaving the ball to perfection, but the umpire gives him out.

Cricket has evolved over the years from Test to One-day Internationals, now the shortest and the most famous -- Twenty20 cricket. There is talk of 10-over cricket too. The game is such that even tinkering with few rules doesn't affect the charm and fun of the game. One such incident was noticed by the Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, the batsman is seen leaving the ball to perfection, but the umpire gives him out. No one appealed, the ball didn't hit the wickets and nor it touched his pads. The decision left the majority confused. "This is one of the strangest dismissals you'll ever see," the caption says. "The batsman clearly doesn't edge it and no one in the opposition appeals. But the umpire raises his finger!"

 

Even Yuvraj Singh's followers were puzzled after watching the video. But after almost a day, renowned statistician Mohandas Menon explained the reason behind the decision. "For all those asking...This match was played for charity in 2007. The rules for this match was that if a batsman leaves two balls, which are playable, without playing a shot in the same over, the umpire can declare you out. And that's what happened in this case!" he tweeted.

Left handed batsman Yuvi is currently out of the Indian cricket team due to his fitness and poor form. He played his last ODI in June this year, while he has not been included in the longest format of the game after 2012. The 35-year-old played his last T20 game in February 2017.

