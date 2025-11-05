Since making his debut for India in 2010, Virat Kohli went on to develop a strong bond with former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The duo shared the dressing room as India won the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. As Kohli turned 37 on November 05, 2025, Yuvraj shared a brilliant greeting for the talismanic batter, sharing some of his old pictures on social media. Yuvraj, widely considered one of the finest middle-order batters to have played the game, also gave a beautiful caption to the post.

"Once a King, always a King. Happy birthday @imVkohli. Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!," Yuvraj captioned the post.

Once a King, always a King Happy birthday @imVkohli Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/9DhcCFS6DS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2025

Since bursting onto the international cricket scene back in 2008 as a chubby-faced teenager from the streets of West Delhi, Virat Kohli has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved, accumulating a mix of personal and team accomplishments that could leave almost any major cricketer from his time envious.

Right from his days as a youngster who led India to a U19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, it was clear that Virat was cut from a different cloth and, in some ways, was of a different mould than his seniors, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly.

While he reminded people of Sachin with his consistency and rock-solid technique over the years, and of Ganguly with his on-field aggression, he took the positives from these aforementioned legends and transformed them into something bigger as the leader of India's next generation, alongside MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

A Test ambassador with record-breaking highs and painful lows

Virat wore India's whites for 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 254*, ending his Test career as India's fourth-highest run-getter.

Virat experienced one of the strongest prime runs in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, scoring 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties, with a stunning seven double tons, the most by a captain in Test cricket.

However, the end of his Test career was quite painful, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year turning out to be his last.

With ANI Inputs