Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about the comparison between her Indian women's team and the 1983 Kapil Dev-led Indian team that won the World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad created history on November 2, 2025, by clinching their maiden ODI World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. It was a memorable moment for all Indian cricket fans to see the women's team lift the coveted World Cup trophy and celebrate the victory with joy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who attended the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 ceremony on Friday, was asked how she felt when her team's accomplishment was compared to Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

"It was a very proud moment for our entire team. I guess none of us were even born when India won the World Cup in 1983. People got to relive the 1983 moment with our victory. So it was truly a special moment for all of us," said Harmanpreet.

#IOY2025 | What was the one thing that the Indian Women's Cricket Team did after their historic World Cup win? @ambikas80 @CricketNDTV



pic.twitter.com/YcSqREfMTj — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2025

It wasn't just emotional for the players; it was also a deeply moving moment for head coach Amol Muzumdar, who never got the opportunity to play for India but tasted World Cup glory as a coach.

After India's World Cup win, many fans compared Muzumdar's situation to Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. When asked about his thoughts on the comparison, Muzumdar expressed his gratitude.

"It was a surreal moment when Harman lifted the World Cup and the celebrations erupted at the DY Patil Stadium. We never thought it would have such an impact because we were lost in that moment. Since then, it has been a fantastic experience. It's really heartening to realize that so many people have been influenced by that one single tournament," said Muzumdar.

"I don't know whether the movie (Chak De! India) thing has come up. I'm not a social media buff. But I really respect every emotion, and I'm thankful that it's being compared to that," he added.

The Indian women's team was felicitated with the Sports Performance of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony.