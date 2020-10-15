It has been more than a year since Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career but the former India cricketer is still missing his “playing and travelling days”. Yuvraj posted a picture on social media in which he is seen holding a large bat with signatures of prominent cricketers on it. “Miss my playing and travelling days, one of the biggest bats I've held ! And who's this person hiding behind me? Cant remember,” Yuvraj wrote in the caption. His long-time India teammate Sachin Tendulkar refreshed Yuvraj's memory by bringing to light the missing pieces in the puzzle.

“Ha ha ha… Yuvi I can tell the person who is hiding behind you. It is Aslam bhai who repaired our bats and this photo was taken in Mumbai. Am I right? I can also see some autographs on the bat, can anyone tell me who has signed at No. 2 spot??” commented Tendulkar.

Yuvraj replied fondly: “hahaha yes paji I remember now!! It is Aslam bhai. He had come after taking your signature.”

Irfan Pathan, another Team India member in the mid and late 2000s, joined the conversation.

“Bhai bowlers ko bat itna hi bada lagta that jab aap batting karte the (Brother, the bowlers felt you had a bat this big when you were at the crease),” Irfan commented.

Yuvraj replied rather humbly: “apne to pehli ball par out kar diya kitni bar (you have dismissed me on the first ball many times).”

Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Pathan have all retired from international cricket and were part of India's famous ODI tri-series win in Australia in 2008.