Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felicitated the members of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup winning Team India from Punjab and inaugurated stands named after World Cup winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 2011 World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Rs 11 lakhs were given to World Cup-winning players, skipper Harmanpreet, Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur while Rs 5 lakhs were given to Indian fielding coach Munish Bali. The event was ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa.

In the women's WC, Harmanpreet scored 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50, with two fifties and a best score of 89. On the other hand, Harleen scored 169 runs in seven matches and five innings at an average of 33.80, with a best score of 48. Amanjot Kaur also delivered a solid campaign, with 146 runs including a half-century, six wickets and a cherished catch of a dangerous South African skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, which played a crucial role in helping India defend a total of 299 runs against the Proteas in the final at Navi Mumbai, leaving them at 246 all-out, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma taking a five-wicket haul to complement her half-century (58).

Yuvraj had also delivered an all-time great campaign with both bat and ball back in 2011, winning the 'Player of the Match' award along with the World Cup. The became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards as he scored 362 runs, including a century, four fifties and 15 wickets.

