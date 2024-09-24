Not many would remember Pankaj Singh. But back in 2014, the tall pacer, who played for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, made his debut for India in England. he played just two Tests and took two wickets. While those numbers may not be great, in First-Class matches he has 472 wickets (117 matches) while in List A he has 118 wickets (79 matches). In 2016, Pankaj Singh told ESPNCricinfo that Yuvraj Singh had referred to him as "best bowler in domestic cricket" after he got him out in Duleep Trophy.

Pankaj is the fourth Indian fast bowler to reach 400 wickets in first-class cricket, according to the cricket website.

Pankaj again revisited the comment recently.

"He is such a big player, Yuvraj Singh. He has known cricket really up close and well. He is even managing and helping so many youngster at this stage. So obviously agar unhone kaha hai, then kuch cheezein hongi (If he's said it, it probably means something)," he was quoted by Hindustan Times as telling India News.

Meanwhile, England bowling great Stuart Broad has looked back at arguably the lowest point of his cricket career, and made a rather hilarious admission about it. In one of the most iconic moments in T20 cricket, Broad was smashed for six sixes in an over by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 19th over of a match in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Looking back on it for the first time in 17 years, Broad admitted that Yuvraj could've hit seven sixes in a row were it not for a slip-up by the umpire.

Watching back the highlights of the over on Sky Sports, Broad cheekily said that it could've been seven sixes had the umpire noticed one of the balls being a no-ball.

After being hit for three sixes in the first three balls from over the wicket, Broad had chosen to bowl his fourth from around the wicket, hoping to get a different result. However, Broad bowled a full toss that Yuvraj whacked over point for six.

Looking back, Broad felt that the ball could've been called for a waist-high no ball, and then joked that Yuvraj could've hit him for a seventh six had it been called so.

"I've never watched that back, but I must admit, I got lucky to get away with a no ball," Broad told former England captain Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.