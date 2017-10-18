 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Yusuf Pathan Exchanges Sweets With Jawans, Twitterati Hail His Heart-warming Gesture

Updated: 18 October 2017 19:08 IST

Yusuf Pathan exchanged sweets with CISF personnel at the airport on the occasion of Diwali.

Yusuf Pathan Exchanges Sweets With Jawans, Twitterati Hail His Heart-warming Gesture
Yusuf Pathan exchanged sweets with CISF personnel at the airport © Twitter

Baroda cricketer Yusuf Pathan's gesture on Wednesday of exchanging sweets with CISF security personnel at the airport was hailed by Twitterati. The all-rounder was greeted after he posted pictures on social media for his heartwarming gesture. In the pictures, Yusuf is seen spending time with the jawans. "Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occasion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali," he wrote. While some users wished him a very Happy Diwali in response, few extended their respect for his gesture and praised him for setting an example. Yusuf's team Baroda will next play Tripura from November 1 in a crucial Group C encounter at Vadodara.

The 34-year-old Yusuf is currently playing Ranji Trophy for his state team under the captaincy of his brother Irfan Pathan. Yusuf, who last played for India in 2012, started the current season with twins tons against Madhya Pradesh.

Irfan even uploaded a video that showed his brother Yusuf reaching the landmark with a big hit that was followed by an animated celebration where Irfan was seen leaving his bat at the non-striker's end, slowly walking down to Yusuf and then giving him a tight hug.

Topics : Yusuf Pathan Irfan Khan Pathan Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yusuf Pathan exchanged sweets with CISF personnel at the airport
  • His heart-warming gesture was hailed by Twitterati
  • Yusuf last played for India in 2012
Related Articles
Watch: Irfan Pathan's Wild Celebrations After Brother Yusuf Scores Century
Watch: Irfan Pathan's Wild Celebrations After Brother Yusuf Scores Century
Irfan Pathan's Academy To Train Two Young Cricketers From Jammu And Kashmir
Irfan Pathan's Academy To Train Two Young Cricketers From Jammu And Kashmir
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi Stars As Pune Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi Stars As Pune Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.