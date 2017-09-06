 
'You're Like My Daughters': Gautam Gambhir To Zohra After She Thanked Him

Updated: 06 September 2017 16:36 IST

Zohra on Tuesday thanked the veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir for offering a helping hand.

Gautam Gambhir compared Zohra to his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. © AFP

Zohra, daughter of the Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Rasheed, who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in August, on Tuesday thanked the veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir for offering a helping hand. 'Thank you Gautam Sir. Me and my family are very happy with your gesture. I want to study and become a doctor,' Zohra told the reporters.

In reply to Zohra, Gambhir's touching message won a billion hearts. The left-hander compared the girl to his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza.

"Zohra beta, don't thank me, u r lik my daughters Aazeen & Anaiza. Heard u wana b a doctor. Just spread ur wings n chase ur dreams. WE R THERE," Gambhir's tweet read.

After her father's demise, Gambhir had said that he would fund Zohra's education.

"Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir had tweeted.

Even though the stylish left-hander isn't wearing India colors at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field.

Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, had announced earlier in the year that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma.

The left-hander stated that he would fund the education of these children through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and that process to ensure the same was already underway.

Topics : India Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Highlights
  • Gambhir said he would fund her education
  • Gambhir had posted two emotional tweets addressing Zohra
  • He had earlier done the same for children of martyred CRPF personnel
