Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has called out captain Babar Azam over his failure to perform in challenging conditions following Pakistan's loss to England in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday. While the Pakistan captain has scored 322 runs in eight Tests in 2026, he has not scored a century in the format for nearly four years. Basit suggested that while Babar might be considered a world-class player by his fans and PR team, he is not even among Pakistan's all-time greats, citing his record in challenging conditions.

"They didn't become great players just like that. I'm not even talking about Sachin Tendulkar. I'm talking about my own countrymen. When you don't do anything in difficult times, what's the point? You're a great player in your fan following. You're a great player in front of social media," Basit said on The Game Plan.

Basit also accused Babar of repeatedly letting the nation down with his underwhelming performances.

"When will you do it? I'm talking about Babar [Azam]. I'll take his name. He hasn't scored a (Test) hundred in four years. When will you do it? It's a matter of pain. When the entire country's batting depends on you. At least don't get out by hitting such a shot," he added.

Azam was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the preceding series against the West Indies, scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50, including two half-centuries.

However, he managed scores of eight and six in the Lord's Test after missing the Leeds Test due to injury.

Prior to that, Babar had an impressive record in England, averaging 65.75 across six innings and scoring three half-centuries.

Against England overall, he averaged 53.83 in 14 innings and had registered either a half-century or a century in seven of those outings before the second Test.

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