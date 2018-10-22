 
Watch: Youngster's Unusual Bowling Action Brings Back Memories Of Former South Africa Spinner

Updated: 22 October 2018 13:53 IST

Paul Adam's bowling action was such that his head pointed skyward at the moment of delivery, yet he appeared to be able to change his trajectory.

Former South African cricketer Paul Adams was known for his unorthodox, unique bowling action during his playing days. There were hardly any other bowlers who could replicate his bowling style. However, it seems a youngster is on his way to becoming the next Paul Adams. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Hong Kong Cricket, an under-13 cricketer is seen bowling with an unusual style that is reminiscent of the former South African spinner. "Captured during the U-13s league today - does this bowling action remind you of someone? #cricket #hongkong #FrogInABlender @PaulAdams39", Hong Kong Cricket had captioned the video on their social media account.

Even Paul Adams acknowledged the youngster's bowling action, saying the U13 cricketer even got some spin. "And getting some spin #KeepSpinningSpinner", he replied.

Adam's bowling action was such that his head pointed skyward at the moment of delivery, yet he appeared to be able to change his trajectory if the batsman used his feet. His action had earned him worldwide praise when he started playing for his country. Unfortunately his career was curtailed by injuries.

He made his Test debut for South Africa in 1995 against England while he played his first ODI against England in 1996. He finished his Test career with 134 wickets to his name while taking 29 ODI wickets.

