With Ishan Kishan as captain, East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title. While Ishan was the Player of the Match, scoring over 350 runs across the two innings of the final, another player who remained in the headlines was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Though the 15-year-old could not perform at his absolute best in the final, the Duleep Trophy campaign saw him remain in the spotlight, both for his batting and the leadership role entrusted to him by the team management.

While Sooryavanshi was the designated vice-captain for East Zone, he had to step into Ishan's shoes when the wicketkeeper-batter left the field due to an injury. It was during this period that Sooryavanshi had his first taste of making successful DRS calls. Later in the final, even when Ishan was leading the side on the field, Sooryavanshi remained a key figure in deciding whether to take a review.

In the final between East Zone and South Zone, Sooryavanshi became a topic of social media discussion after a viral clip showed the teenage prodigy persuading Ishan to take a review, which ultimately proved to be the correct decision. However, in a subsequent video shared by the BCCI, Ishan playfully stated that Sooryavanshi took credit for reviews he had already intended to take.

"Yeh sab review mein credit le hi liya hai har jagah. Bhale main lene waala tha review, but aake mast bol deta tha main aapke paas aa jaata hu. Phir toh internet will be like: Vaibhav! (He has taken all the credit for the reviews everywhere. Even though I was about to take the review, he would come and say it so confidently, 'I'll come to you'. Then the internet will be like: Vaibhav!)" Ishan said in the video, teasing the youngster.

"My goodness! Vaibhav is the one! Toh bohot acche se isne woh kaarya nibhaya hai. I am very happy. (So he played that role really well. I'm very happy)," the East Zone skipper added.

Sooryavanshi was quick with a witty retort. Reminding his captain of the semi-final when Ishan went off with an injury, the 15-year-old highlighted who had stepped up to make the big tactical calls.

READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Captaincy Instincts Shine With DRS Calls As East Zone Bags Crucial Breakthroughs In Duleep Trophy Final

"Aur jab field ke bahar jaa rahe the tab kon le raha tha review? Yeh bhi toh bata dijiye. (And when we were going off the field, who was taking the reviews then? Tell us that too!)," Sooryavanshi countered.

Ishan praised the youngster's proactive mindset and suggested he possesses natural leadership qualities.

"Haan, that was Vaibhav himself! Yes. Future captain, maybe? Let's see how it goes," he said.

When the Captain and Vice-Captain meet, you can expect a whole lot of fun and banter!



A wholesome chat between Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi post East Zone's memorable #DuleepTrophy triumph - By @jigsactin #EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/3kRQC6pVT4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2026

Ishan also brought up the match commentary, noting how commentators credited Sooryavanshi's sharp instincts on the field.

"Commentator ne kaha agar ab aapne review lena hai na, toh aapko jaana hai Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ke paas. (If you want to take a review now, you have to go to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi)," Ishan remarked.

"But it's very good to have him in the team because, you know, more than a very good player, he's a very nice boy who takes care of each and every one in the team, whether it's a junior player or senior... Achha, junior toh tu hi hua, sorry, sorry. (Oh, you're the junior here, sorry, sorry!) And that is one quality which I love about him. And hopefully, he'll be more dangerous than what he is today. I think it's not going to be his first or the last. I think he's gonna play many more like this, and he'll keep performing the way he's doing right now," Ishan concluded as the light-hearted exchange wrapped up.

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