Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have got a big score with the bat for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Chennai, but the teenager has shown tactical acumen with his sharp observations. The East Zone vice-captain plotted a couple of South Zone wickets as the teenage sensation played a key role in the dismissals of Ricky Bhui and star batter Smaran Ravichandran in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sooryavanshi insisted on a review to overturn the umpire's not-out call for Bhui's caught-behind appeal and then used Mohammed Shami late before tea for the scalp of Ravichandran, the highest run-scorer of the previous Ranji Trophy season.

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI × DRS! A brilliant review from the 15-year-old in the Duleep Trophy semifinal paid off, showcasing remarkable composure and cricketing awareness.

#VaibhavSooryavanshi #DuleepTrophy #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gdek11H7hl — Vartika (@Vartika04688652) September 8, 2026

After East Zone put up a mountain of 708 on the back of captain Ishan Kishan's 270, they struck early with the ball in the first session of Day 2. Mukesh Kumar zipped one down the leg side as Bhui tried guiding it to the leg side. East Zone appealed, but the umpire remained unmoved, prompting Sooryavanshi to urge Ishan to go for the review. As it turned out, there was a spike when the ball was next to the bat, with Kumar Kushagra taking the catch behind.

BCCI Domestic also took note of Sooryavanshi's suggestion. "Take it... take it. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Review. The vice-captain urges the captain to take the review, and it turns out to be successful," BCCI Domestic wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi helped his team with another wicket later. With Mukesh and Mohammed Shami doing the damage, South Zone were 174/4 with only a few minutes remaining before tea. The 15-year-old was standing in as captain as Ishan went off the field briefly.

He brought Shami on for a quick burst before the break, and the veteran Indian seamer duly repaid the faith when he dismissed Ravichandran. Shami nicked the Karnataka batter off behind as he attempted a drive outside off stump. The edge was not picked up by the umpire, but Kushagra urged Sooryavanshi to take the review, and they got the big wicket after UltraEdge confirmed a spike.

Shami had previously walked off the field after bowling seven overs and just two after lunch, as he looked tired and needed treatment to his neck from the physio. He came back later and was utilised well by Sooryavanshi in the final few minutes before tea as South Zone slipped to 176/5 at the break.

East Zone had earlier made 708 on the back of a stellar 270 from Ishan. Kumar Kushagra (101), Shikhar Mohan (85), and Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) also contributed valuable knocks.

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