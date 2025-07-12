Cricket and Bollywood is a combination that goes a long time back. There are several examples of cricketers marrying actors - MAK Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty. Some Bollywood even owns cricket teams like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta. The celebrities can also be seen in important cricket matches. Aamir Khan is among those personalities. He was present at the Wankhede Stadium when Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013 and also during the 2011 World Cup final that India won under MS Dhoni.

The superstar's cricket connection does not stop there. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan revealed that he got married to Reena Dutta (the couple is divorced now) on 18th April 1986, the same date when Pakistan Javed Miandad hit a six on a last ball against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup to take his team home.

Khan said he and Reena got secretly married and did not tell their parent. "This was the same day when Javed Miandad hit a last ball six at Sharjah to help Pakistan beat India. Same day, we got married. We were stressed when we returned home but nobody asked us anything as everybody was watching the match," Khan said on Lallantop.

"I was happy that India was winning the match on the same day I got married. That too against Pakistan. But then Miandad hit the six and we lost."

Khan went on to say that he even met Miandad many years later and told him about the incident. "After many years, I met Javed Miandad in a flight. I told him, 'Javed Bhai, you did not do well. Aapne meri shaadi barbaad kar di (You ruined my wedding). That day you hit a six. I went into depression.'"

Javed Miandad is often considered one of the greatest batters Pakistan have ever produced. In 124 Tests he scored 8832 runs at an average of 52.57, while in 233 ODIs he slammed 7381 runs at an average of 41.70.