Standout performances of Cheteshwar Pujara's exemplary Test career came in Australia but the former India number three, who was recently honoured with the MCC life membership, says he only got the home away from home feeling in England. Having toured with the Indian team thrice and played for multiple teams in county cricket, Pujara has spent the most amount of time outside Rajkot driving across the length and breadth of England. Now bestowed with the honorary life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owner of the fabled Lord's stadium, Pujara has another reason to visit the "Home of Cricket".

"I've played a lot of county cricket in the UK. So when you end up playing a lot of cricket over there, you feel like you're at home. And for me, it's a great pleasure and privilege to be part of the MCC.

"And getting this honorary membership, it means a lot. As a cricketer, when you have worked hard throughout your career and when that effort is recognised, you feel proud about your achievements as a cricketer," the 38-year-old told PTI in an interview.

In the three Test matches he was part of at Lord's, India won two. He could not get a hundred at the iconic venue for his national team but he looks back fondly at his double hundred for Sussex at a ground steeped in history.

Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests, has played at all famous grounds around the world but there is something different about turning up at Lord's "So I've got some fond memories of being at Lord's, playing cricket, also watching cricket there. When I had my second ACL reconstruction, that was in 2011, when I was playing for RCB and I got injured. And then my knee surgery was actually in London.

"So when I was there consulting a doctor, I went to the Lord's cricket ground just to have a feel of it. Because before that, I'd never played at Lord's.

"So when you walk into that ground, it has a different aura, different vibe. And now when you become a lifetime member at MCC, so you have this privilege of going there and watching cricket. But as a child, I always dreamt of playing cricket there," he said.

Lord's has a vibe like no other venue but as a batter, being out in the middle has its fair share of challenges.

"The best part about it is the historical balcony, which we have seen for many, many years, which hasn't changed even now. When you walk into the field from the long room, everyone appreciates your effort, whether you're walking in or coming out during the lunch break or a tea time break or end of day's play.

"It doesn't matter how you have performed, but they will always appreciate good cricket on the field. And that's the best part about being at Lord's," said Pujara.

What about the challenges? "Firstly, it's a pitch where you have to settle in. You have to spend enough time as a batter on the crease and then start playing your shots. So it's a slightly challenging pitch for any batter. With the slope around, if you are not very familiar with the slope, you struggle to take the stance early on.

"You have to make a few adjustments in your stance as a batter. But once you get used to it, it's a phenomenal pitch to bat on. And it's a great outfield as well. You have value for your shots.

"But you always put a lot of pressure on yourself as a cricketer. When you're playing at Lords, you want to get your name on the honours' board. Overall, if I could change something in my cricketing journey, I think scoring a 100 at Lord's would have been a great achievement," said Pujara whose only Test hundred in England came in Southampton.

Australia has been great for his overall statistics, but it is England where Pujara has enjoyed his cricket the most outside India.

"...when it comes to international cricket, yes, my record in Australia has been phenomenal. And I enjoy batting over there. Because Australia, I would say is slightly easier to bat on once you have your eye in.

"In England, it has always been challenging. I mean, things have changed. Now, if you look at the kind of pitches which are produced in England, it's slightly different now," he said.

Of all the bowlers he has faced in England, Pujara said he cherishes his battles with James Anderson and Stuart Broad the most.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash