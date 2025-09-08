Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at a crucial juncture in their careers. They have already retired from T20Is and Tests, while their ODI future is also not certain. Several experts have said that Rohit and Kohli may not continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both recently took the BCCI fitness test. But passing a fitness test and consistently performing well for the national team are two different matters altogether. India legend Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, said that Rohit and Kohli should introspect on their careers. Yograj, who trained Yuvraj to become a top cricketer, went on to say that it's time for the cricket greats to put in the hard yards and shine in ODIs.

"I believe Rohit and Virat are the greatest talents. I would say, ‘Guys, get up at 5 AM, let us train.' No one is greater than the game. Kohli was getting out in Australia, his bat was going out of his reach. Why did not anybody go and talk to Virat, saying that he was playing wrong? Who will tell Rohit that at 5 AM, ‘Come on, boy, get up, it's time for a 10km run'? I would say that. I would say that no one is greater than the game and that you have to perform all the time. I want to ask everyone, 'What is there that you are failing in five games out of 10? Why is Don Bradman's average 99.9 and your average 54-55?' It means they are failing more often. Back of the mind, you are thinking, 'I am The God. I'm the greatest.' Why did Sachin play till the age of 43? Because he was always grounded. He used to even play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy," Yograj Singh told insidesport.

“I think the problem is, if you are not performing, you are bound to see people saying back off. I've seen Chandrakant Pandit telling Kaif: 'Either perform or leave.' Pandit at this moment is like Yograj, he wants performances. I would say ‘guys, get up at 5 AM, let us train.' No one is greater than the game. Why did not anyone go and talk to Virat that he was playing wrong? Who will tell Rohit that at 5 AM, ‘Come on boy, it's time for a 10km run'? I would say that.”