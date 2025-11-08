India's star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at the fag end of their international careers. The duo has already called time on T20Is and Test cricket, and remains active only in the ODI format. The players were seen recently during India's three-match ODI series against Australia. While Rohit turned out to be the top scorer in the series with a fifty and a 121 not out to his name, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 74 in the final game after registering two consecutive ducks. Apart from form, age is another factor that could be an issue for the two players if they wish to play the next Cricket World Cup, which takes place two years later.

By the marquee tournament in 2027, Kohli would have turned 39 and Rohit 40.

Ex-Australia captain Steve Waugh gave a blunt answer when asked about the future of the two veteran stars. Journalist Vimal Kumar, on his YouTube channel, asked Waugh how tough it is for a cricket board or the chairman of selectors to deal with such iconic figures, and the latter said that the game is bigger than any individual.

"The players have to take some responsibility and realise that the game is bigger than the individual. You can't put yourself above the game. You've got to realise that the game moves on and someone else will take your place. You're not irreplaceable. So I think the players can't dictate the game. At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call for the better," said the former Australia batter.

Waugh added the chief selector of a team also needs to keep some distance from the players, in order to take tough calls freely.

"You've got to be open and honest with the players as chairman of selectors. You need to have input. I don't think you can afford to be too close to the players. You got to have some distance because sometimes you have got to make a tough call. Every chairman is different in the way they go about it. I hope Ajit Agarkar has a good relationship with the players, but he's got to have some distance as well. Communication with experienced players is very important - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - what are you thinking? At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call," Waugh added.