Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, slammed the exclusion of Shubman Gill from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Yograj accused the selectors of not backing him properly despite appointing him vice-captain last year. Gill did not enjoy a good run of form in the the shortest format of the sport and the BCCI decided to go with Axar Patel as the vice-captaincy pick for the T20 World Cup. Yograj even cited the example of Kapil Dev and said that the legendary cricketer was once backed by Bishan Singh Bedi despite going through a lean patch.

“Shubman Gill is a vice-captain. What is the reason behind dropping him? Just because he failed in 4-5 innings? Indian cricketers have had so many players who have barely managed to perform in 10 matches out of 100 opportunities,” Yograj told Ravi Bisht on YouTube.

“They still played; you already know the reason why. Young Abhishek Sharma arrived a couple of years ago. If he fails four innings will you drop him as well?” he added.

Yograj said that the selectors needed to back Gill just like Kapil was shown faith during his disappointing run of form.

“Let me give you an example of the ‘great' Kapil Dev. When we toured Pakistan with Bishan Singh Bedi as captain, Kapil Dev continued to play matches despite failing with bat and ball. But Bishan Singh Bedi still took him on the subsequent tour of England.”

Earlier, Gill reflected on a defining 2025, expressing gratitude for the lessons, experiences and memories as he looks ahead to the new year.

"2025, you were truly special to me. So many lessons, experiences, and memories to be grateful for. Carrying it all forward into 2026," Gill wrote while sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle.

(With ANI inputs)