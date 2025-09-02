Indian batter Yash Dhull made a terrific comeback in cricket as he smashed a century for the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 match against East Zone in Bengaluru. Dhull (133) formed a terrific 240-run partnership with skipper Ankit Kumar (198) and helped North Zone draw the match and reach the semi-final of the tournament. The best thing about Dhull's knock was that it announced his entry back into the sporting field, after he was diagnosed with a 17 mm hole in his heart last year.

Around the same time last year, Dhull was diagnosed with a 17 mm hole in his heart and had to undergo surgery, but he showed courage that belied his 21 years to return to cricket in a few months. Now, taking to Instagram, Dhull shared some pictures of himself, where he can be seen celebrating his ton. However, the caption of the post became the highlight, as it read, "Still here."

Earlier on Sunday, Dhull also stated that the tough situations in his life have eventually helped him evolve into a stronger person. "The tough times taught me a lot about myself, my game, and my life-how to grow, how to improve. So much has happened. Now, I just enjoy my game; I spend time on it, and that gives me all the happiness," Dhull said after his hundred helped North Zone reach the Duleep Trophy semifinals.

"At the same time, I have to handle such things. There will be ups and downs. I have to go through them and move on. But right now, I just want to stay in the present. I don't want to think about the past or future. I just want to grab the opportunities I have and enjoy them," he added.

The 22-year-old also made acquaintance with snooker during that difficult period, which helped him stay focused on life and sport.

"At that time, I used to play a lot of snooker and I used to spend a lot of time there. That game also taught me a lot. My mind often used to wander; I wasn't concentrating much. That game taught me to stay more focused," he said.

