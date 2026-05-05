China's Wu Yize is said to have shared a single bed with his father in a windowless flat as he sacrificed his home life to follow his snooker dreams. Now, just a few years later, Wu is world champion after defeating Shaun Murphy 18-17 in the final at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Monday. Wu, who is 22 but looks younger, follows in the footsteps of Zhao Xintong, who last year became the first Chinese player to win snooker's most cherished prize.

"(Zhao's success) definitely made me believe in myself more because he made history," Wu has said.

Those in the know have long tipped Wu for the top.

In February, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said the Chinese ace would be world number one within three years.

O'Sullivan called him a "phenomenal player".

In China Wu has earned the nicknames "Little Wu" and "Priest Wu", the latter mainly because of a previous hairstyle which people said made him look like a priest.

Others still use it because it also reflects his composure and calm demeanour around the table.

Far from home

Wu was born on October 14, 2003, in the city of Lanzhou, in Gansu province, in China's rugged northwest.

Wu, whose idol is O'Sullivan, was taken by his father to a snooker hall for the first time when he was seven.

His talent was obvious and four years later his father, who ran an antique business, took him to train in Yushan on the other side of the country.

The International Billiards Academy is a talent factory for Chinese stars of the future and there is also the 4,000-seater Yushan Sports Center and a World Billiards Museum.

Then aged 16 came the move to Sheffield, the northern English city regarded as the home of snooker.

It was not easy, far away from home and having to master a language, culture and food that was totally new to him.

His father was with him, but money was tight.

"His dad gave up his job, I don't think either of them could speak any English when they came over," Rob Walker, broadcaster and master of ceremonies for World Snooker, told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

"They famously shared a single bed in a one-bedroom flat with no window for three years because they were determined that he would pursue this dream."

Even now Wu's mother remains in China and visits only occasionally.

Wu's talent, diligence and commitment soon began to pay off, but he missed home and Chinese food, especially Lanzhou's famous beef noodles.

In 2021 he turned professional and reached the last 32 of the UK Championship.

In 2022 he was named Rookie of the Year and in 2024 he reached his first ranking event final.

Last year came his big breakthrough when he beat the likes of Zhao, Judd Trump and John Higgins in the final to win his first ranking title, at the International Championship.

Feeling the pressure

Even as he joins Zhao as world champions from China, Wu has not forgotten his roots.

He has set up a snooker hall under his own name in his hometown of Lanzhou and occasionally gives advice to budding young players.

Speaking previously to reporters in Sheffield, Wu said he would buy a house if he won the world title.

"In the beginning there was not a lot of prize money," Wu said, according to the BBC.

"So there was definitely a lot of pressure and also there was a lot for myself to improve in terms of my game, so I was definitely feeling the pressure at the time."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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